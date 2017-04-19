Spain property prices set to soar by 2.5% in 2017

The prediction by experts at BBVA bank shows conditions are still favourable for moderate growth in the country

PROPERTY prices across Spain are set to soar by 2.5% this year.

The prediction by experts at BBVA bank shows conditions are still
favourable for moderate growth in the country.

A record decrease in unemployment in March is also expected to fuel the
market on its road to recovery.

In total, the amount of sales is expected to increase by 7% to almost half a million.

The continuing low level of mortgage interest rates will also favour a rise in demand, maintaining upward pressure on the price per square metre of housing.

