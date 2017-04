The five-time European champion overtook his rival, Shoma Uno, from Japan, with a spellbinding performance at the Helsinki World Championships 2017.

SPANISH figure skater Javier Fernandez has won his third world championship gold.

The five-time European champion overtook his rival, Shoma Uno, from Japan, with a spellbinding performance at the Helsinki World Championships 2017.

Skating to La Malagueña, sung by Placido Domingo, Fernandez received ten out of ten for interpretation from six of the nine judges.

He received a personal best in his overall mark, which was a huge 109.05.