Costa del Sol preparing for huge golfing summer

20 Apr, 2017
THE Costa del Sol is preparing for a bumper golfing summer with legions of professionals and amateurs on their way.

Golfers will be teeing up in their hundreds in the dozens of championships and professional tournaments set to take place throughout the year.

Andalucia will see the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, the Women’s Spanish Open, Match Play Andalucia Circuit and the European circuit, a key tour on the PGA calendar.

Tourism chief Elias Bendodo has declared the region a key global sports destination to reflect the economic boost golf brings.

The sport attracts almost €1 billion to the Costa each year.

