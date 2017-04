A 20-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a hammer.

A 70-YEAR-OLD is being held in custody after his son suffered blows to the head with a hammer.

Police arrived at the family’s property on the Costa Blanca after being called by neighbours, where they found the unnamed victim, 20, in a pool of blood.

Although he is said to have been hit over the head repeatedly with a hammer, his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.