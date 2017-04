Concerts, plays, dance shows, bullfights and more are included in the new tax decrease. However cinema goers will have to wait - the 21% rate still applies.

SPAIN has slashed the VAT rate on cultural events from 21% to 10%.

It’s great news for theatre and music lovers, as the IVA decrease extends to concerts, plays, dance shows, bullfights and more.

However cinema tickets will still be subject to the 21% tax, a rate which will be reviewed when the government meets deficit targets in the future, according to Minister for Culture Inigo Mendez.