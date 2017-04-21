Culinary spotlight on Casares thanks to Spanish TV show

ares is being touted as a culinary hub thanks to a Spanish TV programme

CASARES looks set to be the goat-to town for haute cuisine – no kidding.

A top TV show is highlighting the Andalucian white village as a new culinary hub.

The popular Aqui La Tierra show on Spain’s main channel La 1 has recently filmed at least two separate pieces on the Malaga mountain pueblo famous for its goat dishes.

It has already broadcast an interview and cookery demonstration with the local Women’s Association (Asociación de Mujeres de Casares), in which its president showcased the village favourite, goat with asparagus and pepper salad.

The TV team also filmed a yet-to-be broadcast piece on Quesos Sierra Crestellina, where they found out how the family company makes its award-winning goats cheese.