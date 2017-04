Pregnant women facing economic problems visit the shelter for help with basic needs and healthcare

A SHELTER in Marbella for pregnant women and single mothers has reopened.

Located in Caritas Diocesana parish, the Virgin Mother project is run by more than 20 volunteers who help vulnerable women who are pregnant or with young children.

The shelter covers basic needs for each woman and organises occupational workshops, vocational training with the aim of preparing them for the world of work.

The project was founded in 2006 and since, dozens of women have passed through its doors.