Fernando Alonso praises new F1 regulations for improving racing cars

FERNANDO Alonso has said he is ‘motivated’ by new F1 regulations which have made racing cars bigger and faster.

The Spaniard has had two tough seasons, finishing 17th and 10th, so he says he doesn’t mind doing the extra gym work as long as his car grows with him.

“I’m incredibly motivated and I can’t wait to see what kind of racing this new shake-up of the sport will bring,” he said.

“We already know the sport is a lot more physical and the cars are more challenging to drive — from a driver’s point of view this is exactly what we were looking for in the new regulations. I really hope this will translate to good battles on track.”

Alonso won back-to-back titles for Renault in 2005-06 and had stints at McLaren, Renault and Ferrari before rejoining McLaren.