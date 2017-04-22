German football team lodge complaint about ‘violent’ Spanish police

FC Bayern have complained about 'excessive force used by the Spanish authorities.

21 Apr, 2017 @ 17:01
guardia-civilBAYERN Munich have lodged a complaint with UEFA about violence from Spanish police against their fans.

It comes after ‘violent attacks’ by officers against German fans during halftime of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid.

A club spokesperson said: “FC Bayern finds the Spanish police’s actions as misplaced and excessive.”

The club will also ask the Spanish police for a statement of events.

Bayern lost 4-2 during the match, which saw Real Madrid progress to the semifinals.

