Green trade fair descends on Andalucia to promote eco-friendly attitudes

A green conference will promote eco-friendly practises in the region

LAST UPDATED: 21 Apr, 2017 @ 16:51
ECO-FRIENDLY: Andalucia businesses lead the way

A HUGE green trade fair is coming to Andalucia this summer.

Around 27,000 people are expected to descend on Green Cities on June 7 and 8 at Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos.

Among them will be progressive institutions and businesses promoting products and services to help Spain become more eco-friendly and improve residents’ quality of life.

Politicians will also attend the forum to debate green measures in areas such as energy, transport, education, government, economy and the environment.

