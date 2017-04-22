You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Green trade fair descends on Andalucia to promote eco-friendly attitudes”.
Green trade fair descends on Andalucia to promote eco-friendly attitudes
A green conference will promote eco-friendly practises in the region
What about green TOURISM? There are so much hiking trails in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz, but the Malaga officials never started a campaign to promote those trails to the European audience.
Instead they build more and more golf playgrounds. They never attended TourNatur, the greatest fare for Eco tourism in Europe, being offered every August at Duesseldorf/Germany.
Regarding international promotion for eco-tourism the Malaga officials have much to learn from their colleagues from the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and the Pyrenees.