Spanish animal rights activists organise mass demonstrations against bull fighting
Thousands of activists are expected to attend a nationwide rally in Madrid
How many people, physically, go to bullfights? How many people, physically, like to stand outside and play the fool? Maybe a thousand to one? Where’s the balance, Olive Press, because this looks like proselytising.
The animals can not have rights, nor obligations.
Presenting moral and ethical arguments in an attempt to change benighted attitudes and behavior is indeed to proselytize. All moral and ethical progress proceeds this way.