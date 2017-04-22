Spanish animal rights activists organise mass demonstrations against bull fighting

Thousands of activists are expected to attend a nationwide rally in Madrid

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 21 Apr, 2017 @ 16:55
3
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish animal rights activists organise mass demonstrations against bull fighting”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. How many people, physically, go to bullfights? How many people, physically, like to stand outside and play the fool? Maybe a thousand to one? Where’s the balance, Olive Press, because this looks like proselytising.

  3. Presenting moral and ethical arguments in an attempt to change benighted attitudes and behavior is indeed to proselytize. All moral and ethical progress proceeds this way.

HAVE YOUR SAY...