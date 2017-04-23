Falcons used to keep Malaga flights safe this summer

The birds will be used to deter other species from interrupting flights

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 21 Apr, 2017 @ 17:16
0
SHARE

malaga-airport-falconsMALAGA Airport’s falcons are being readied for action.

A group of falcons will be used to prevent other birds from interrupting takeoffs and landings – a significant threat to flight safety.

It’s just one of the quirky measures the airport’s wildlife committee will put in place to ensure flight safety this summer.

Other issues discussed in a recent meeting include cutting down the number of unauthorised landfill sites which attract flocks of birds in the Guadalhorce valley area.

The committee also talked about controlling the amount of unauthorised pigeon coups, and removing nearby ponds.

The airport have been using falcons for years to prevent bird strikes.

This year the need is all the more great, with millions set to arrive on the Costa del Sol.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...