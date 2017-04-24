Costa del Sol beaches suffer battering again by winds causing ‘worst damage in 22 years’

Torremolinos that suffered the worst hit, with sand swept onto the promenade and flooding.

MANY thought the balmy Easter temperatures heralded the start of summer.

But strong winds have again battered the coast, causing the worst damage to the beaches in 22 years.

Torrox Costa’s La Ferrara beach lost a 300-metre strip of sand, and Rincón de la Victoria lost bins, loungers, showers and even a bouncy castle to the sea.

However, it was Torremolinos that suffered the worst hit, with sand swept onto the promenade and flooding.

It’s a hard pill to swallow for local authorities, who have pumped millions of euros into fixing up the coast in time for the summer.

“We could say that we’ve gone back to December,” said Marbella beaches councillor, Miguel Díaz, referring back to the winter storms that damaged the coast beyond recognition.

“We will have to start from scratch,” said a La Cala de Mijas councillor.

Last week, weather warnings were put in place along the Costa del Sol, with winds of up to 100km per hour predicted.