Lover suspected of murdering Scottish expat Lisa Brown freed on bail in Spain

The family of a missing expat is furious after the man suspected of murdering her has been granted bail

THE lover suspected of murdering missing Scottish expat Lisa Brown has been freed on bail.

A Spanish judge granted Simon Corner, 35, bail after a witness claimed to have seen Brown, 33, hours after she vanished from her Costa del Sol home in Guadiaro in 2015.

Corner, from Liverpool, fled Spain to Denmark following her disappearance, but was extradited back to the country where he was kept in custody.

After paying a £8,365 bail fee Corner was released and will remain free until trial.

Brown’s sister, Helen Jordan, expressed the family’s outrage at the judge’s decision: “We’re shocked and disgusted. But it won’t beat us, our work will continue to get justice for Lisa.”

Her brother, Craig Douglas, said: “We were informed he was released on bail.

“We were not given any reason. I think the Spanish police are annoyed given the amount of work they have put in.”

It will soon be decided whether or not Corner will be charged with the murder or for a lesser crime.

However if there is little hope of conviction, the case may be shelved.

It is feared mum-of-one Brown was killed at the home she shared with Corner in Guadiaro after police found buried objects close to the residence.

Police suspect that the murderer may have dumped her body into the sea.



