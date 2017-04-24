One of Franco’s last surviving ministers buried in Andalucia

Jose Utrera Molina has been buried in Nerja, where he lived.

FORMER minister to Franco Jose Utrera Molina has been buried in Nerja.

Several mourners raised their arms in tribute to the Molina, 91, who served as housing minister for the fascist dictator.

It came after the announcement of his death by son Luis Felipe in a letter of mourning on the Francisco Franco National Foundation website.

Felipe said: “They may take your name off the walls on the street, but nothing will take away the gratitude of thousands of families.”

Molina had also served as deputy head of the Nationalist movement and deputy head of government during the final years of Franco’s dictatorship.

He attended a mass in Madrid last year with Franco’s daughter, Carmen in honour of him.