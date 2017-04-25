Report shows child poverty rate in Spain third highest in the EU

It is estimated that 40% of children in Spain live under the poverty line.

SPAIN has the third highest rate of child poverty in the EU.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has released a report which places the country behind only Romania and Greece.

The percentage of children living below the poverty line in Spain is estimated to be 0%, the result of the economic crisis in 2008 and years of austerity which followed.

The government cut child spending in 2010 by 15% which had a negative impact on education quality.

It’s said that the elderly in Spain were much better cared for than children during the crisis.