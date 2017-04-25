Report shows child poverty rate in Spain third highest in the EU

It is estimated that 40% of children in Spain live under the poverty line.

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 26 Apr, 2017 @ 10:54
1
SHARE

child-povertySPAIN has the third highest rate of child poverty in the EU.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has released a report which places the country behind only Romania and Greece.

The percentage of children living below the poverty line in Spain is estimated to be 0%, the result of the economic crisis in 2008 and years of austerity which followed.

The government cut child spending in 2010 by 15% which had a negative impact on education quality.

It’s said that the elderly in Spain were much better cared for than children during the crisis.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...