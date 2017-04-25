Feminist protestors to face trial after carrying giant plastic vagina through Sevilla streets

The trio are accused of offending religious sentiments after their procession, called Saint Pxxxx Rebellious, through the Andalucian city in 2014

25 Apr, 2017 @ 15:08
cono
Feminist group Alquerra Feminists carries a giant vagina through Sevilla’s streets

THREE feminist protestors will face court after carrying a giant plastic vagina through Sevilla.

The trio are accused of offending religious sentiments after their procession, called Saint Pxxxx Rebellious, through the Andalucian city in 2014.

A judge originally ruled that the trio had legitimately used freedom of expression.

But this week the Spanish high court overturned the judgement, claiming the procession was ‘an offence against the Virgin Mary’.

During the march, the Alquerra Feminists group mimicked a Semana Santa procession while carrying the vagina.

Although blasphemy doesn’t exist in Spain, acts which offend ‘the sentiments of members of a religious group’ carry a fine of eight to 12 months.

