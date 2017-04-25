You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Petition launched to turn Costa del Sol mountain range into national park”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Petition launched to turn Costa del Sol mountain range into national park”.
I don’t see the need to make Sierra Bermeja a national park, as most of it’s bio diversity is already dead.
Enough Pinsapos can be found at Sierra de Grazalema and Sierra de las Nieves. To become a national park, “the only place in the world where pinsapo (fir) trees grow on red peridotita rocks” is not enough for justification.
I would prefer that the already existing national parks would be better protected by for instance destroying and renaturalizing illegal “tool sheds” like Finca Sagitario at Sierra Blanca, which is just offered for multi million Euro sale or by stopping illegal water consumption at Donana national park.