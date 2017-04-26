British student carries Semana Santa trono in Malaga

He reached out to the city’s Descendimiento brotherhood and was accepted as one of the men to carry the Virgen de las Angustias trono.

A STRONG-ARMED Brit became a star of the Semana Santa parades.

Harry Morgan, a 21-year-old Oxford University student, made TV and newspaper headlines after being spotted helping to carry one of Malaga’s weighty tronos through the streets.

While most English tourists would have been found watching from the sidelines, Morgan, who is living in the city on an Erasmus exchange, first became entranced with the processions after seeing one last year while in the Basque Country.

The 1.94m (6”3) tall Bristolian decided to get stuck into the action this year after it was suggested by a teammate he plays rugby with in the city.

He reached out to the city’s Descendimiento brotherhood, one of the Christian groups that lead the processions, and was accepted as one of the men to carry the Virgen de las Angustias trono, which is estimated to weigh half a ton.

“I was very excited to be involved in such an important cultural event,” said Morgan, talking to La Opinion de Malaga newspaper.

“We have nothing like this in England so it was a little bit strange for me

“I’m not a believer but thought the cultural experience was incredible.”