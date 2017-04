The Everton midfielder celebrated the team’s 3-1 win against Burnley with Camille Sold by relaxing on the beach.

MORGAN Schneiderlin jetted off for a ‘well-deserved break’ in Marbella with his fiance.

He posted a photo of the pair on social media with the caption: “Best possible recovery after a game! #sun #love.”

Sold also revelled in the holiday spirit, posting a photo to her instagram followers wishing them a happy Easter.

Schneiderlin proposed to Sold last month in the South of France.