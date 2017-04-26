Festival Z comes to Velez-Malaga with 20 authors and Star Wars parade

The cultural festival will replace the Feria del Libro which took place at the same time last year

JEDIS and Stormtroopers are set to march through the streets of Velez-Malaga when a new cultural festival comes to town.

The council has organised 45 activities including a Star Wars parade, graffiti contest, theatre, photography and literature talks.

Festival Z, running from now until May 1, will be much wider than the old literature festival (Feria del Libro) which previously took place at the same time of year.

Twenty authors from around Spain will travel to the festival, while those who enter the graffiti competition will stand a chance of winning €500.

Festival venues include Teatro del Carmen and Plaza del Carmen, with the Star Wars parade billed to take place through on May 1.