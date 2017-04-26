Spain and Gibraltar expats call in police after couple allegedly steal thousands of euros in rental deposits

Expats have called in police after a couple allegedly did a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ style runner with thousands of euros in rental deposits.

Marco Molinari and convicted fraudster Natasha Marie Lambert, 24, fled to Italy from their La Linea home they had ‘illegally’ sublet this month, leaving a string of accusations in their wake.

Cross-border workers claim Molinari who ran La Linea based real estate company Tu Casa Click, and Lambert conned them out of several thousands of euros.

One former friend of Molinari’s, who works in Gibraltar’s gaming industry, was furious to discover the Italian had illegally subletted her a property without the owner’s consent.

She claims the couple took over €1,760 in deposit and rent from her before scarpering in a van with their pet dogs to Malaga Airport and catching a flight to Rome.

“Most of the time I communicated with the girl. I was disappointed more than anything as he was a friend,” said the alleged victim, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I can’t believe he would do that. They lied and were covering up between them all the time. The electricity was cut off the next day as they hadn’t paid their bills for months.”

She reported the matter to Spanish police.

Another former friend of the couple said he and his wife lost their €1,640 deposit on a Santa Margarita property.

He claims Lambert told him the property was rented and was no longer available after he had already paid.

“We tried to help her then they did this,” he said.“We were only earning minimum wage.

“It is not just disgusting. It is the disappointment. Tash was a good friend of my wife until she left us homeless.”

La Linea restaurateur Daniel Ward claims he was left with unpaid bills of around €2,200 after buying a restaurant through Tu Casa Click.

An advert for the property on the Tu Casa Click Facebook page claimed ‘there is no credit outstanding’ at the former Perejil Grill, now named Dannys.

Denying responsibility for any unpaid bills, Molinari labelled Ward ‘a dxxxxxxd’, a ‘txxt’ and a ‘stupid child’ when he complained.

The Olive Press also understands Molinari allegedly planned to buy a fake Italian driver’s licence with a different name and address while in Spain.

When the Olive Press tracked down Molinari to Italy he said: “I have already spoken to these people. It is all a mistake.

“That was from a long time ago. I do not want to know anything about that. I do not know what you are talking about.”

He denied still being involved with Lambert before hanging up.

Following the Olive Press call, Molinari contacted one person and promised to return her money the next day.

In 2015, Lambert was convicted of fraud by false representation at Bournemouth Magistrates’ Court after conning renters in the UK out of €6,210.

She had falsely claimed a property was hers to rent to the victims.

Lambert was given a 12-month community order, ordered to participate in a rehabilitation activity and pay compensation to her victims, plus court charges.

A warrant was issued for her arrest in March 2016 after she failed to comply with the order.