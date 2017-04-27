Fuengirola Scouts appeal for help to find new base

First Fuengirola Scouts needs to find new premises before September, as the Ark Christian Church group, who they rented a space off in the Las Rampas Centre, has moved to a different location

SCOUTS and Guides have appealed for help to find a new home.

First Fuengirola Scouts needs to find new premises before September, as the Ark Christian Church group, who they rented a space off in the Las Rampas Centre, has moved to a different location.



The mixed sex group had been holding meetings in the hall for over 20 years and currently has around around 100 members aged five to 18.

Leaders have already approached various town halls, business and community leaders and have now asked for local residents to send them venue suggestions.

“The Scouts and Guides have been unable to follow the Church to its new location, which has effectively left them homeless,” said Lynne Armitage, Brownie leader.

“The venue we require needs to be a sizeable space, child friendly with a strong roof and reasonable access for parents to drop off and collect children.

“It must have access to a toilet and ideally, running water.

“In total, the units only meet for around 8 hours a week and over two nights (currently Thursday and Friday) so we are not in a position to pay large amounts of money to rent premises on a monthly basis; we would prefer to pay an hourly rate.”

Anyone who has a venue suggestion should email [email protected]