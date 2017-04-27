BREXIT expat campaigner says UK general election as ‘good as a second referendum’

John Moffett of Bremain in Spain has urged expats to use their power to influence the outcome of the EU divorce negotiations

A BREXIT expat campaigner has branded the UK’s upcoming general election as ‘good as a second referendum’.

John Moffett of Bremain in Spain insisted that expats had the power to influence the outcome of the EU divorce negotiations by backing pro EU candidates in the snap June 8 poll.

He said even those who have lived in Spain too long to have a vote could have an impact by urging friends and family back in the UK to vote for an MP in favour of ‘at least a softer Brexit or associate EU membership.’

“We need to focus on the positives-this is as good as we can get to a second referendum,” said Moffett, of La Herradura in Granada.

“This is is an opportunity to change things for the better for Britain in terms of the Brexit deal it negotiates.

“By choosing MPs who are pro remain and pro EU and encouraging your friends and family in the UK to do the same we can give a very clear message to the Government.

“If we vote in lots of them, they could help influence leaders to head towards at least a softer Brexit or associate EU membership.

“I’m not suggesting it will mean the reversal of Brexit, although this was suggested as a possibility last week by EU Parliament president Antonio Tajani.

“Bremain in Spain will not take an official line on who to back but of course our focus in the coming weeks will be on the general election.”

Moffett, resident of Spain for 11 years, expressed the group’s disappointment at the lack of votes for Brits who have lived overseas for over 15 years.

This is despite a Government commitment to reintroduce them in time for the next election.

“We are angry and frustrated that the Government has broken its manifesto promise,” he said.

Anne Hernandez, Brexpats in Spain co-founder who cannot vote, echoed his sentiment.

“The 700,000 of us in Europe who were denied votes in the 2015 election and EU referendum feel totally disenfranchised yet again.

“The main point of this election is going to be Brexit, which has a huge impact on us.

“All we can keep doing is lobbying for change.”