Dia del Folklore Tradicional to liven up Nerja with parades and music

The festival will take place in various locations in the coastal town

FOLKLORE traditions are set to be revived for a new generation with a day of fun activities in Nerja.

Dance, parades, music and tastings will be on offer at the Dia del Folklore Tradicional on April 28.

Taking place in various locations, it will showcase ‘lots of customs and dances that are still unknown’, according to councillor Anabel Iranzo.

Neighbourhood group Barriada de Las Protegidas is behind the event, which will take place throughout the day and evening.

Among the highlights will be a parade, which will begin at 12.30pm from Bajos del Ayuntamiento.

Dances, tastings and plays will take place at the Plaza de Andalucia from 4.30 to 6pm, with more scheduled from 8.45pm.

To see the full itinerary, go towww.nerja.es/prensa/img_notas/programa.JPG