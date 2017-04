It comes a day before her existing date of September 22 in the Palau Sant Jordi

LADY Gaga has announced a second concert in Spain this September.

It comes a day before her existing date of September 22 in the Palau Sant Jordi.

Barcelona is the only Spanish city included in her Joanne world tour, and the two concerts here will mark the beginning of its European phase.

Joanne, released last October, is Lady GaGa’s fifth studio album.

It debuted at number one on the Billboard chart, making her the first female artist to achieve the status four consecutive times this decade.