You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Mallorca expat bar owners protest over draconian sound limiters stopping music quieter than a vacuum cleaner”.
Mallorca expat bar owners protest over draconian sound limiters stopping music quieter than a vacuum cleaner
EXCLUSIVE: Silent protest planned over new €3,000 limiters
A noise pollution law would be very welcome. Owners know that loude noise creates thirst, which increases drink sales.