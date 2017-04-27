One of world’s longest tunnels made by Spanish company

Boring machine Bertha was used to create the huge tunnel

BORING MACHINE: Bertha was instrumental in the tunnel's construction
A SPANISH company has constructed one of the longest tunnels in the world.

The 17.5m in diameter tunnel that stretches three km across Seattle in the USA was engineered by ACS through its US subsidiary Dragados USA.

Designed as a replacement for traffic currently using the Alaskan Way Viaduct, it has taken seven years to create and involved using a huge five-stories-high tunnel boring machine called Bertha, one of the largest in existence.

Drivers are expected to be able to start using the tunnel in 2019.

 

