How to register to vote in the June 8 UK general election

TIME is running out to register to vote in the upcoming snap general election.

Expats who have not already registered to vote from overseas have until Monday May 22 to do so.

However, given the complexity of the process, those living abroad have been urged to do so as soon as possible to ensure enough time to process their vote.

Only those aged over 18 who have been living in Spain for less than 15 years can register online or by post to have a say in the June 8 poll and must have their passport.

They must have been a registered voter in the UK before leaving or, if they were too young when their family left, must have a parent or guardian should have been registered.

Registrees may apply to vote by post but if in doubt as to whether or not there is time for your council to register you and send a postal ballot in time for you to return it by 10pm on Thursday June 8, apply for a proxy vote instead.

Those not sure if they are registered should check with their local authority, which they can find by typing in their last UK postcode at aboutmyvote.co.uk.

To register, go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote