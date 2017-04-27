Scores of armed police to protect Mallorca from possible terrorist attacks

A ‘RING of steel’ is being installed around Mallorca to prevent Tunisia-style terror massacres.

Scores of armed police are set to descend on holiday hotspots to patrol key threats, both on mainland Spain and the Balearics.

Spain remains at level four of the anti-terror alert, the second-highest of a scale of five.

The Guardia Civil has also deployed more maritime patrol vessels in its territorial waters to control the Balearic coastline.

The deadly Tunisia Sousse massacre in 2015 saw terrorists open fire on a tourist-packed beach, killing 38.

Spain is fearful of a similar attack, especially given the country’s increasing popularity with European holidaymakers, in particular Brits.