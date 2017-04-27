Scores of armed police to protect Mallorca from possible terrorist attacks

Ring of steel to guard Balearic Island

27 Apr, 2017
A ‘RING of steel’ is being installed around Mallorca to prevent Tunisia-style terror massacres.

Scores of armed police are set to descend on holiday hotspots to patrol key threats, both on mainland Spain and the Balearics.

ON GUARD: Mallorca police to make ‘ring of steel’

Spain remains at level four of the anti-terror alert, the second-highest of a scale of five.

The Guardia Civil has also deployed more maritime patrol vessels in its territorial waters to control the Balearic coastline.

The deadly Tunisia Sousse massacre in 2015 saw terrorists open fire on a tourist-packed beach, killing 38.

Spain is fearful of a similar attack, especially given the country’s increasing popularity with European holidaymakers, in particular Brits.  

