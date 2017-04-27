Trapped diver rescued from water-filled cave in Mallorca after 48-hour ordeal

THIS is the moment a diver was rescued from a tiny water-filled cave after being trapped for 48 hours.

Xisco Gracia, 54, disappeared in the labyrinth in Mallorca and became trapped 120ft below water without food or water.

He was unable to scuba back to safety as his oxygen tank had malfunctioned.

The cavity he was found in was nearly 3,000 metres from the entrance of the Cova de sa Piqueta in Manacor.

He was treated by medics for half an hour as he adjusted to sunlight before he was taken to hospital.

He had managed to stay alive by drinking from a tiny puddle of fresh water.

Involving at least 60 people, the operation has been described as one of the most complicated seen on the island for many years.

“I was convinced he would still be alive,” said friend Guillem Mascaró. “There is only one Xisco.”

The labyrinth has around three kilometres of tunnels.

Gracia is expected to make a full recovery.