Threat to Mallorca package holidays for Brits over €50 million sickness claims

Spanish and British police unite to crack down on false claims

ALL-INCLUSIVE package holidays to Mallorca could be under threat for Brits after payouts for false sickness claims rose by a whopping 700% last year.

It cost hoteliers on the island some €50 million in refunds and discounts, and they have now vowed to come together to stamp it out.

David Diez Ramos, of Madrid-based law firm Rogers & Co, said: “Sooner or later Spanish hotels will increase the price or stop selling all-inclusive trips to Britons.

“British citizens are paying less than £1,000 for a two-week all-inclusive holiday, receiving £2,000 to £3,000 for a claim and you can add £5,000 in lawyers’ fees.”

It comes after Spanish and British police united to crack down on the false claims last month.

A group of holiday companies, the Guardia Civil and the Ministry of Justice will now collaborate via Europol.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp this out, and we will see honesty prevail,” said a spokesman for Jet2holidays.

Information on individuals engaged in ‘touting and creating false sickness claims’ is to be sent to Europol before being passed to the British police.

It comes as the UK was becoming known as the ‘fake sick man of Europe’ after a sharp rise in holidaymakers claiming they fell seriously ill during holidays in a bid to get a part or total refund.

Lawyers pursuing false claims could also now face prosecution.