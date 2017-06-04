Extortionate mobile phone roaming charges to be banned in EU countries this month

It comes after ten years of negotiations

EXTORTIONATE roaming charges in EU countries have been consigned to history after major networks abolished them completely.

Movistar, Orange and Yoigo customers will not pay any roaming charges due to a change in EU law, following ten years of negotiations.



From June 15, customers will be free to use their phone abroad without fear of racking up huge charges, irrespective of whether on pay-as-you-go or contact.



Vodafone customers will also be able to take advantage of the change, but only if their phones are on contracts.



Iceland, Norway and even Liechtenstein have also been included in the no charge list.

The UK is also included.