WAKE UP: Tory heavyweights urge Theresa May to abandon hard Brexit
Philip Hammond is reportedly leading a Cabinet push for May to abandon plans to pull out of the EU's customs union
It’s very simple, a hard Brexit will crash the UK economy meaning no money for public services and God knows how many job losses but the swivel eyed diehards still won’t budge even though they know a hard Brexit is economic suicide.
Brexit is a weapon of mass destruction for the UK and the only winners will be a tiny minority of financiers in the UK and of course the EU27 who will benefit from the mass business relocations and the associated jobs/tax revenue.
A wise person changes their mind so time to have a rethink and perhaps another EU referendum now that people actually know what they are up against? You would think so, but the bloody minded May and her ultras (who actually want a ‘no deal’ scenario) are still pressing on regardless driving the country towards the cliff edge.
I appreciate that you are a die hard remainer but I would be interested where you are getting your facts from that there will be no public services when the UK leaves. I know as many remainers that wished they had voted leave as leavers that wish they had voted remain so I am not sure why you feel that we need to rethink what we did.
Have you ever wondered why the EU want to make it so difficult for the UK to leave, could it be that they are scared because of the power of the UK and the massive loss of money from the UK.
We spend far more money because of the EU than has been touted in the press and the net benefit would be huge. Now what those savings are spent on is anybody’s guess whether it be hospital, roads or other ways that only the government at the time will decide.
Jane, hasn’t the whole ‘swivel-eyed loons’ rhetoric got just a little bit tired now? If you insist on banging the EU drum, please think of a new insult. After reading your little rant I have come to the realisation that you must be an accomplished economist, to know exactly what horrors lie in wait for the UK after Brexit.
For my part, I don’t see the logic of turning our backs on a 168 country, 6.3BN people market in favour of a sclerotic, pre-Islamic EU. I understand you have your life in Spain now, but guess what?! No one in the UK gives a damn about your wishes. You have chosen your own life in Spain and don’t really count anymore..
Hard Brexit is a comin’. Get used to the idea. Your whining isn’t going to change a thing.
Temper, temper, I have obviously rattled your cage but you are right to feel threatened, it’s not looking good for hard Brexit, it seems to have gone decidedly soft of late.
What is your connection with Spain? If you live in the UK then by your own admission, you should not be commenting on an English language newspaper in Spain and equally if you live in Spain (as you told me I do) then Brexit is none of your business either – it cuts both ways Sunshine.
Hard Brexit is economically unviable and of course you are fully aware of that, why else would you waste your time responding to my post. More and more business leaders are pushing for a soft Brexit and that is the direction of travel.
If you voted to Leave the EU then you are responsible for subjecting people to years of uncertainty and you own the current mess. The onus is on you to come up with the goods – good luck with that. I voted to Remain in the EU so I don’t have to prove anything.
I can’t imagine anyone gives a damn about your views either but it is useful for our friends from other EU member states to read comments from people like you who they find somewhat baffling. You are a great advert for remaining in the EU so thanks for that.
Might I suggest you stick to a newspaper more in line with your views – judging by your post, I would put you somewhere between the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.
Enjoy Brexitland, I’m sure it will be great fun.
George – how can you dismiss another Brit by saying they don’t count anymore just because they moved to Spain? Would you say the same about someone who moved to Scotland or Wales, or to a different part of the UK, for that matter? Just because you can’t appreciate the benefits that we can enjoy as members of the EU, why shouldn’t others?
I also live in Spain, but that doesn’t make me any less British, or make me care any less about what happens to the UK. I paid into the British system for 40 years, so I think I’ve paid for my healthcare & pension, & I’m one of the lucky ones that can still vote. I suspect I have far more involvement with my own MP, & with government in the UK in general than you do, & I’m not about to butt out now.
Thank you for resisting saying get over it, but I’m sorry to have to tell you, that it’ll be you & the other Express/Sun/Daily Mail readers that will have to learn to get over it, as Brexit is not going to happen. I don’t just mean hard Brexit, I mean any Brexit. It’s too damaging, expensive, difficult, & bonkers to go ahead, & the public are getting cold feet in droves. May has no power, the “will of the people” will mean something very different 6 months from now, & parliament will be able to do what they have wanted all along, & stop this nonsense.
Hello Sue, your comments seem to make you sound very conflicted. You go on about being British and that you care for the UK and then in the next breath make out hat the UK can not manage without the EU telling it what to do. Now that stance is fine if it were a trading agreement but it is now a political agreement and you can not agree with both sides.
You either support the capabilities of the UK to run it’s own country or you support that the EU runs the UK.
Mind you I suppose the third option is that you support the one that lets you get healthcare and a pension and you do not really care which one it is as long as you are OK.