You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “BREAKING: Donald Tusk slams Theresa May’s EU citizens’ rights offer as ‘below expectations’”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “BREAKING: Donald Tusk slams Theresa May’s EU citizens’ rights offer as ‘below expectations’”.
What I would like to hear from the EU what are their proposal for expats in Europe. Leave aside the offer made by T.May which is far and beyond any offers made by the EU so far. Would the EU accept that the British Courts have a final say over the ECJ. Perhaps Tusk tends to forget that thousands of Polish people (his own Kin) have for many years lived a contented happy live in the UK, if not they would have returned to the proverish state they left, and how many of his kin has required the assistance of the ECJ. All peoples residing in the UK are protected by the British legal system.
Britain is leaving the European Union and becoming it’s own state/country once again and Tusk should also consider that Britain has 1000 armed forces permanently stationed for their protection together with NATO forces who are not permanent. I think Trusk should reconsider his pathetic words when he states, “We want to ensure the full rights for EU and UK citizens after Brexit,”