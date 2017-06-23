OP columnist Amanda Butler delighted that Mallorca Observatory may have star buyer

Potential interested party wants to turn it into International Centre for Astrological Study

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 22 Jun, 2017 @ 15:40
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “OP columnist Amanda Butler delighted that Mallorca Observatory may have star buyer”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...