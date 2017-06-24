You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “GoDaddy need to act now and remove scam websites hitting British holidaymakers”.
GoDaddy need to act now and remove scam websites hitting British holidaymakers
Despite repeated warnings from the Olive Press, the US hosts refuse to take down scam sites
But you haven’t named the sites yourself or even said what they are doing have you? A search for Go Daddy using your own site search engine only shows this one article so I’m a bit confused. If these sites are doing what you are suggesting why not publish an exposé yourself and let social media go viral with it…..that would be a good starting point. I am not advocating anything but why would a web hosting company be responsible for the content of a client site anyway? I can’t imagine your own web hosting company feels responsible for what you publish. They are not a court, judge or jury. If you have a grievance against any business, online or offline, surely the first port of call if you believe a crime is being committed is to report this to the police? #justsaying
If you’ve notified them of a site, and they’ve taken no action, and someone then loses money as a result, they can be held liable by the UK courts. That’s about the only thing that will get them to even acknowledge the existence of these crooks, or your warnings.