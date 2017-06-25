You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Loutish tourist behaviour is like an infection Marbella has to treat each summer”.
Loutish tourist behaviour is like an infection Marbella has to treat each summer
Giles Brown on the fallout from the Banus champagne spray party that saw revelers run down by a 4x4 and the subsequent police chase
4×4 ??????????…………..every other news channel and papers said it was an Audi A3…..even the videos showed an Audi A3……………..has something similar happened again in a 4×4 or is this a story that once again lacks research….?!?!?!?!
i do think however that Marbella and its surrounds are becoming tacky party spots, promoted by the tacky TOWIE wanabees……………..its getting a bit like Magaluf…..god help us…!!!
Giles glad you can be so flippant about what happened and the damaged caused or is it that I’m not having a sense of humor day!!!