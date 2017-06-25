You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: Hilarious moment British woman gets stuck in inflatable flamingo in Spain”.
WATCH: Hilarious moment British woman gets stuck in inflatable flamingo in Spain
Her daughter can be heard laughing hysterically
Nothing hilarious about this elderly woman in distress.
The OPs gradual transformation into the DM gathers pace lol.
Getting old is an experience shared by everyone. One day it’ll be her daughter’s turn.
Would be cruel to make fun of an elderly person if truly in distress, but this woman is clearly playing along being the first laughing at herself:) I will do the same for my grand kids! With a big yellow donut!So funny!:))
Hilarious?
Its a bit sad. And pathetic.
British tourists…Mon Dieu