25-year-old gardener dies from heat stroke in Estepona

A 25-YEAR-OLD gardener has died from heat stroke in Estepona.

The young worker died at 2pm on Monday as temperatures across Malaga reached 40C.

His neighbours alerted authorities after he collapsed on the ground following a long morning of tending to the gardens in the local urbanisations.

Paramedics attempted to revive him, but he died on the way to Hospital Costa del Sol.

It came after a day of hot winds and high humidity across Andalucia, both of which are expected to continue in the coming days.