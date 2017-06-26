Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed after Spanish woman files paternity claim

Woman claims her mother had an affair with world-famous artist

SALVADOR Dali’s body is set to be exhumed after a Spanish woman filed a paternity claim that she is his daughter.

The woman from Girona, names only as Pilar Abel, filed a claim in a Madrid court to be recognised as the artist’s daughter.

The 56-year-old claims her mother, a maid, had an affair with Dali, resulting in her conception.

The court ruled ruled Dali’s body should be disinterred ‘to get samples of his remains’.

“The DNA study of the painter’s corpse is necessary due to the lack of other biological or personal remains with which to perform the comparative study,” a court judgment said.

The court said the decision could be appealed.

Pilar Abel insists her mother lived in Cadaques near where the painter lived before embarking on an affair with the married genius.

She filed the paternity claim in 2015.

“All I’m missing is a moustache,” she quipped previously.

The eccentric Dali is buried in his home town Figueres, where a museum in his honour continues to be one of Spain’s biggest tourist attractions.