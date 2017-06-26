Theresa May says British expats will receive healthcare cover, disability benefits and vows to continue pension uprating post-Brexit

She also said the UK wants to continue to participate in the European Health Insurance Card scheme

THERESA May has announced that the UK government will continue pension uprating, payment of disability benefits and healthcare cover for British expats post-Brexit.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, the UK prime minister said: “The UK will continue to export and uprate the UK state pension and provide associated healthcare cover within the EU.

“We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date”.

The cut-off date refers to a still undecided date between the article 50 trigger day, March 29, 2017 and the day the UK leaves the EU, which may be March 29, 2019.

