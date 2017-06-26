Theresa May says British expats will receive healthcare cover, disability benefits and vows to continue pension uprating post-Brexit

THERESA May has announced that the UK government will continue pension uprating, payment of disability benefits and healthcare cover for British expats post-Brexit.
Speaking in the House of Commons today, the UK prime minister said: “The UK will continue to export and uprate the UK state pension and provide associated healthcare cover within the EU.
“We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date”.
The cut-off date refers to a still undecided date between the article 50 trigger day, March 29, 2017 and the day the UK leaves the EU, which may be March 29, 2019.
She also said the UK wants to continue to participate in the European Health Insurance Card scheme.
Only if the European citizen still having a free border with the United Kingdom… United Kingdom did worst mistake in 4 centuries voting leave….
AA, if your La La Land Europe offers expats in Europe the same residential rights and conditions that Brexit has offered EU citizens residing in the UK would that be satisfactory as far as you’re concerned. My concern is that Britain has been a paymaster far too long and the sooner we leave La La Land the better. Besides the EU citizens in the UK have better rights than say expats in Spain example being, they cannot be sold illegal properties.
I’m with Carlos, but the conservatives or at least Theresa May needs to go, she’s got no though for elderly, disabled, low waged people, poor people, she doesn’t give two hoots that her government is causing people to commit suicide and won’t listen to those who are going through it, this is partly why she never won the election, all of those people she’s attacking switched to Labour because they gave a manifesto that people wanted (although in reality it may not have worked), she wasn’t voted in by the public, she couldn’t even do her job right by controlling migration, so I’ve no idea why she was made PM. Anyway, rant over. I’m just one of the people her party attacks.