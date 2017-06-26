You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Theresa May says British expats will receive healthcare cover, disability benefits and vows to continue pension uprating post-Brexit”.
Theresa May says British expats will receive healthcare cover, disability benefits and vows to continue pension uprating post-Brexit
She also said the UK wants to continue to participate in the European Health Insurance Card scheme
Only if the European citizen still having a free border with the United Kingdom… United Kingdom did worst mistake in 4 centuries voting leave….
AA, if your La La Land Europe offers expats in Europe the same residential rights and conditions that Brexit has offered EU citizens residing in the UK would that be satisfactory as far as you’re concerned. My concern is that Britain has been a paymaster far too long and the sooner we leave La La Land the better. Besides the EU citizens in the UK have better rights than say expats in Spain example being, they cannot be sold illegal properties.
I’m with Carlos, but the conservatives or at least Theresa May needs to go, she’s got no though for elderly, disabled, low waged people, poor people, she doesn’t give two hoots that her government is causing people to commit suicide and won’t listen to those who are going through it, this is partly why she never won the election, all of those people she’s attacking switched to Labour because they gave a manifesto that people wanted (although in reality it may not have worked), she wasn’t voted in by the public, she couldn’t even do her job right by controlling migration, so I’ve no idea why she was made PM. Anyway, rant over. I’m just one of the people her party attacks.
Whilst some of it is good news there is a sting in the tail with the comment “We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date”. So what happens to those people who are not yet in receipt of State Pension? What about those who receive healthcare by virtue of being a dependent of someone in receipt of State Pension but who would cease to have that cover when they reached State Pension age? Sounds like we will have pension frozen, if we get it at all, and lose healthcare even though we have paid national insurance for the required number of years to receive a full pension.
Well it’s either la la land or out i n the cold Britain…I know which one i want for my children! It never ceases to amaze me why some British people think they are above others. Britain may have been great once way back in la la land but it no longer stands head and shoulders above the rest…We stopped manufacturing many moons ago, we live on services and if the only difference comes down to at least we can’t be sold illegal homes then who really cares because our youth cant even afford to buy one..
Not happy
If Brits are already living in the EU/EEA/EFTA but are not yet receiving a state pension/healthcare they should not be excluded from receipt of these benefits even if their state retirement date fally after the UK leaves the EU.
Life plans should not be subject to years of planning and early retirees or Brits working “on the continent” before 29.3.19 should not be penalised.
The reason the Maybot has made these “promises” is to prop up her dubious coalition with the strange people from Northern Ireland. It’s pointless listening to her. The only thing she cares about, is her own tenuous grip on power. There is no mendacity she won’t practise in order to accomplish that.
Considering she is the finest nut the Tories have, it wouldn’t help the country even if she WAS deposed.
After all, who else of her mob wants the poisoned chalice of Brexit? Even now, she is trying to hide behind David Davis, hoping people will think he’s the one who will bungle it.
No Theresa, everyone can see your feet of clay in those leopard-skin kitten heels, Get out of the way and let a real politician like Jeremy Corbyn take charge.
“We will continue to protect the export of other benefits and associated healthcare cover where the individual is in receipt of those benefits on the cut-off date”.
This is for me totally unacceptable. I am not currently in receipt of a UK pension or UK healthcare cover. I live on “the continent” and have done for years and planned to retire in the EU. I do not accept that a last minute change could deny me those things, especially when I’ve paid NI for 39 years. Any UK national residing in the EU/EEA/EFTA on the 29th May 2019 (as a minimum) must be granted the benefits thy’ve worked and paid for.
Michael, quite agree, you’ve paid ya dues.