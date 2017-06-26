You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Two British men arrested after sickening Magaluf attack on fellow tourist”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Two British men arrested after sickening Magaluf attack on fellow tourist”.
“Released from prison on licence.” Would that be a licence to kill?
Drunken, debauched violent Brits, need one say anymore? Savages!
keep the idiots locked up, they are a menace to society…….Merli……your an idiot…no better than the thugs….how dare you label all Brits as debauched violent savages….backward fool
The same thing goes on in most British town centres, the drunken yobs are arrested and then let out to carry on with their lives. Don’t worry about the victims.
British tourists are either drunkards or hooligans or both.
It is a complete waste of money and resources to let them in.
Should be banned from entering the EU