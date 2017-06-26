WATCH: Shocking video footage of Doñana National Park in the aftermath of Huelva fires

VIDEO footage shared online has revealed the shocking aftermath of the fires that began in Huelva on Saturday night.

Rows and rows of trees in the UNESCO-protected Doñana National Park can be seen burnt out while black smoke continues to fill the air.

“We are worried because the impact could be huge,” Carlos Molina, an ornithologist who works inside the reserve, said earlier.

“Doñana is probably one of the most important areas for birds in all of Europe, and we just happen to be in a nesting season for several species,” he added.

Molina said the reserve’s endangered Iberian imperial eagle should not be in danger, but the area immediately threatened is territory for the extremely endangered lynx.