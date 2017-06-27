17-year-old girl died in bungee jump after mistaking Spanish instructor’s ‘no jump’ for ‘now jump’

The instructor was allegedly supposed to use the phrase 'don't jump' as a matter of protocol

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl plunged to her death during a bungee jump due to her Spanish instructor’s ‘bad English’.

Vera Mol (pictured), had a rope attached to her, but it wasn’t tied to anything when she jumped off the bridge of Cabezon de la Sal in Cantabria in 2015.

The tragic mix up came after the Dutch teenager’s instructor said ‘no jump’, which she mistook for ‘now jump’.

The instructor, who has not been named, has appeared in court accused of causing the girl’s death.

The court alleged the bridge was not supposed to be used for bungee jumping under Spanish regulations.

Additionally, Judges in the court of Cantabria, northern Spain, say the instructor should have checked for ID to make sure Vera was 18, adding that his English was ‘macarronico’, which translates to ‘very bad’.

The instructor was allegedly supposed to use the phrase ‘don’t jump’ as a matter of protocol.

Flowtrack, who run the bungee jumping company which employed the man, claim it was an accident.

Martijn Klom from the company did admit the girl’s death was caused by a misunderstanding when she was receiving instructions.