BREXODUS: Almost half of highly skilled EU workers could leave UK in next five years, new study finds
There will now be pressure on ministers to come up with sensible immigration plans
So what? maybe the youth in Britain will stand more chance of getting a job! Im no brexiteer but for crying out loud i’m fed up of hearing about how Europeans will go back home…Let them go, at the end of the day there can’t have been great prospects where they came from or they wouldn’t have come here in the first place..One things for sure..the brexiteers wont be crying in their boots if they do go back so i wouldn’t expect any sympathy for businesses who employ huge numbers of Europeans..
I must say I’ve been aggressively headhunted by companies in Berlin, Paris, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam since Brexit. The packages being offered by equivalent companies are now more attractive in Europe and their EU economy has a much more stable and strong outlook than the UK’s at least for the next 3-5 years. Also in response to the lady above, in my company alone the best young talent have already been snaffled up by overseas companies. The youth won’t stick around in a sinking ship…
Correct, and with Spain still with over 18% unemployment, up to 60% for youngsters in some areas, they won´t be heading for France. Give us a clue where all these jobs are suddenly going to appear from, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Greece, France? there are nearly a million French, Spanish and Germans alone in UK, they’re not there for the weather.
It is more than clear that the UK does not want EU citizens in their country.
Theresa May only offered a vague document
Now she sets out policy paper that says 3m EU citizens resident in Britain must reapply for ‘settled status’ under new regime.
Of course all of this will be reciprocal.
Lets hope that most of the 1.2 million britons living in Spain, who are a burden for the taxpayer and the sistema de salud, have to return to the UK
See ol’ Blue-eyes is still at it. Prey tell me, what part of the offer by T.May is vague. What I do find greatly vague is a paper from the EU stating the position of expats after Brexit. As for citizens residents in the UK I think you will find, that’s if your Spanish, expats in Spain require the green sheet to confirm that they are resident in Spain, not so in the UK so far, zippo. Did you also know that expat pensioners in Spain have to contribute 10% towards any medicines received at the chemist. In the UK, again zippo. Do me a favour Blue-eyes and go back to sleep, for good I hope.
Where are all these highly skilled EU citizens going to be heading for?
Living standards and Wages are terrible in most of the EU, From Eastern Europe
to France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, young people dream of moving somewhere
that offers a better life and Britain has offered that to skilled and millions of non skilled EU citizens.
It is ironic in Britain that British working class people have seen their standard of living sink to poverty levels in the last ten years and given the chance most young Brits would emigrate to Australia,Canada
or New Zealand.