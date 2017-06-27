Fires being brought under control in Huelva

THE devastating fires that have been raging in Huelva since Saturday night are being brought under control.

They have now stopped spreading and, fortunately, were not able to reach the centre of the Doñana National Park.

The Minister of Environment, Jose Fiscal, confirmed last night that the perimeter of the fire is remaining stable.

Some 18 fire engines and 135 soldiers of the Emergency Military Unit (EMU) are spread across five checkpoints to keep watch on the flames.

Another 40 Guardia Civil are remaining in the area to carry out surveillance and security work.

Meanwhile, Seprona officials and forest fire experts have been working together with Infoca technicians to determine the causes of the fire, beleieved to have been started deliberately.