The list of driving ‘offences’ that could get you fined in Spain this summer

WHILE you can expect to see more police on the roads and at checkpoints in a bid to curb drink driving this summer, it’s not the only offence you could be punished for.

Driving in flip flops or letting the front seat passenger have their feet on the dashboard are among the no-nos that could see you fined anything from €80 to €3,000.

Here is a list of punishable offences, according to Proteo Energia:

Driving barefoot or shirtless – €80

Eating ice cream while driving – €100

Throw a cigarette out the window -€200

Take more than five people in a five-seater car – €80

Driving without a license on you – €10

Wash your car on a public road – €3,000

Drive in flip flops – €80

Stick your arm out the window – €80

Wearing a hat that covers your ears – €80